Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Rises By 166.7%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SKGRU remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

