Short Interest in Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Drops By 66.7%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

Shares of SGHIY stock remained flat at $14.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Shanghai Industrial has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $15.61.

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

