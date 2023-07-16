Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Declines By 66.4%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the June 15th total of 241,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeaStar Medical stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sfmg LLC owned 0.34% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

ICU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. 205,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,360. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

