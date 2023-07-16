Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Grows By 95.0%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Schaeffler Price Performance

SCFLF stock remained flat at $6.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

About Schaeffler

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.