Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rises By 100.0%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 1.3 %

SAXPY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,227. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Cuts Dividend

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.8819 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.11%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

