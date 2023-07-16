Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Declines By 55.1%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 218.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $52.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

