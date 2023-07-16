Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Drops By 35.7%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAYZ remained flat at $24.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

