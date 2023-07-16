Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Declines By 36.8%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 12.0 %

RGTI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 6,191,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,838. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,054.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,599 shares of company stock worth $91,358. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. Rigetti Computing, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

