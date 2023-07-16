Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rises By 36.1%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

RICOY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ricoh had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.

Further Reading

