Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR) Increases By 77.1%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RF Acquisition stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFACR remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. RF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

