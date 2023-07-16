Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Decreases By 99.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.25.

Puma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PUMSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 18,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,665. Puma has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

