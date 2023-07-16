Short Interest in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expands By 81.4%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 7,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

