Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Drops By 47.0%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 65.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 455,103 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 245.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 78,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,388. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.