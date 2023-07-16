Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Drops By 47.0%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 65.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 455,103 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 245.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 78,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,388. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

