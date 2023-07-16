Short Interest in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Drops By 45.1%

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities lowered Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,862. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pardes Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

