Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Declines By 98.0%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
