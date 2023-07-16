Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Declines By 98.0%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.