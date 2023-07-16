Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Decreases By 46.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OXLCZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

