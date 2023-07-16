Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 84.5%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 73,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.