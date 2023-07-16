Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 84.5%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 73,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.57.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.