Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Drops By 30.6%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 947,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

