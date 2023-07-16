Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Declines By 49.8%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the June 15th total of 896,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.8 days.

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 97,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHOTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.