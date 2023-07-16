Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU) Drops By 80.0%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAQCU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAQCU remained flat at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.