Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Rises By 83.6%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

IIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.97. 75,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,068. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

