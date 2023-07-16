Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Drops By 58.8%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is 2.24. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

See Also

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

