Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Drops By 58.8%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.
GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is 2.24. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
