Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases By 1,180.2%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 1,180.2% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

EVBN stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVBN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

