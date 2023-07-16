Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Expands By 964.6%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 964.6% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4,102.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

