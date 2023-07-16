Short Interest in Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Drops By 50.0%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Embassy Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:EMYB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312. Embassy Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Embassy Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. Embassy Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

