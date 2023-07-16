Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Rises By 691.6%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 691.6% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,019 shares of company stock worth $130,670. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

CVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 13,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,523. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

