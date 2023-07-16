Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Increases By 106.1%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKSY. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 948,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $278.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 197,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

