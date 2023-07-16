Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Grows By 88.9%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $22.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

