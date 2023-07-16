Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Decreases By 63.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
