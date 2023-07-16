Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Decreases By 63.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

