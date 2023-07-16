Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rises By 100.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Queensland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Queensland

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

