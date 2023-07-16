Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Grows By 61.0%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 5,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.