Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 155.2% in June

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

Shiseido stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Shiseido has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

