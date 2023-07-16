Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shimano Price Performance

SMNNY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,512. Shimano has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.