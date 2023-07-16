Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shimano Price Performance
SMNNY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,512. Shimano has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.60.
About Shimano
