SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 488,433 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 3,672.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 8.43% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $31,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XRT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.21. 4,683,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,447. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.