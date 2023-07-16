Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Update

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LGST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. 1,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

