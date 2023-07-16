Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $987,504.50 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $987,504.50 and approximately $64.25 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004251 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

