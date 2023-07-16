Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $987,504.50 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $987,504.50 and approximately $64.25 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017105 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020697 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014317 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,353.78 or 0.99993029 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
