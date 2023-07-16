SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 61.3% in June

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $639.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 101,875 shares of company stock valued at $813,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 265,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.