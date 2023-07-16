Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

