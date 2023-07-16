Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 291.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,151,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 856,661 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $99,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 3,634,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,097. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

