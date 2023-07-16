Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Scully Royalty stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

About Scully Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

