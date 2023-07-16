Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Scully Royalty stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.