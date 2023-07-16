Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Scully Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of Scully Royalty stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.83.
Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.
About Scully Royalty
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
