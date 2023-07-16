Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 30.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 517,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 280,112 shares during the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCRMW remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

