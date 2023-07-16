Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

