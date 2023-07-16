Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,402,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

