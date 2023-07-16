Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

