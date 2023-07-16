Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.63. The company had a trading volume of 349,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,151. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.56 and its 200-day moving average is $444.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

