Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. 2,115,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

