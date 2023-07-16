Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 196.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2,980.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXE traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 46,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

