Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $18.37. 5,232,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

