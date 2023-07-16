Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

BMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. 9,234,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,440. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

