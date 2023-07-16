Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $294.94. 1,550,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.94. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.